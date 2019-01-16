Candlelight vigil Wednesday for 3 found dead in NW Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO - A candlelight vigil will take place Wednesday for the three people found dead in a triple shooting that occurred in a Northwest Bexar County home.

Nichol Olsen, 37, and her daughter, Alexa Montez, 16, along with an unidentified 10-year-old girl were all found Jan. 10 at the home in the 11300 block of Anaqua Springs Road, which is in the Anaqua Springs Ranch community.

The community vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the Oblate Missions Grotto, which is found in the 5700 block of Blanco Road. The vigil is open to the public.

Many students and teachers of Clark High School, were Montez was a sophomore, are expected to attend.

The entire @NISDClark family is saddened as we mourn the loss of Alexa Montez. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Counselors are here to support our students and staff during this difficult time. @ClarkCheer24 🦋 #ForeverInOurHearts pic.twitter.com/7gmgP9vZWq — Clark Counselors (@ClarkGuidance) January 15, 2019

Photo of Nichol Olsen

