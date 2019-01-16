News

Candlelight vigil Wednesday for 3 found dead in NW Bexar County home

Community to gather at Oblate Missions Grotto in 5700 block of Blanco Rd

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A candlelight vigil will take place Wednesday for the three people found dead in a triple shooting that occurred in a Northwest Bexar County home.

Nichol Olsen, 37, and her daughter, Alexa Montez, 16, along with an unidentified 10-year-old girl were all found Jan. 10 at the home in the 11300 block of Anaqua Springs Road, which is in the Anaqua Springs Ranch community.

The community vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the Oblate Missions Grotto, which is found in the 5700 block of Blanco Road. The vigil is open to the public.

Many students and teachers of Clark High School, were Montez was a sophomore, are expected to attend.

