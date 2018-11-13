Candlelight vigil to be held for those affected by Alzheimer's disease

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's local Alzheimer's Association chapter will host a candlelight vigil Tuesday to honor individuals who died from the disease, those living with the disease and family caregivers.

The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be followed by a reception at CHRISTUS Heritage Hall.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one.

Alzheimer's disease, according to a news release, is now the nation's sixth-leading cause of death. Today, more than 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer's.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.