GALVESTON, Texas - Two women were caught on camera lobbing canned goods at each other at a Kroger in Galveston Tuesday.

The Galveston Police Department wasn't involved, according to KPRC, because nobody filed a police report.

Bystanders had to duck for cover as the women argued in the grocery aisle.

Watch video of the fight on KPRC's website here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.