Canyon Lake man arrested on federal child porn charge

CANYON LAKE, Texas - A 43-year-old Canyon Lake man was arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography, the FBI said.

Seth Elred Perricone was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, from July 2017 to January 2018, Perricone transmitted several thousand files depicting the exploitation of children.

FBI agents and task force officers serving on the San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday for Perricone's home in Canyon Lake, where they seized a computer that contained child pornography, FBI officials said.

Perricone faces up to 20 years in federal prison if he's found guilty in a trial.

He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.