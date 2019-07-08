Canyon Lake playground closed after 'numerous safety deficiencies' found

CANYON LAKE, Texas - Safety concerns prompted the closing of a Canyon Lake playground, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday.

The Comal Park playground was shut down after an inspection revealed "numerous safety deficiencies," according to a news release.

The playground, which is 12 years old, will remain closed until it is either repaired or replaced, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

“We do understand the playground is a draw to Comal Park and one of the few playgrounds in the area. However, for the safety of the children, we must close the playground until repairs are completed or the playground is removed or replaced,” said lake manager Javier Perez-Ortiz.

Agency officials are working with a "potential partner" to remedy the situation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.