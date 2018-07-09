Capital murder trial begins for man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting UT freshman

AUSTIN, Texas - The capital murder trial of a 20-year-old man who is accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a University of Texas freshman began Monday.

Jury selection began in the trial of Meechaiel Criner, who is accused in the on-campus death of Haruka Weiser in April 2016.

Weiser's remains were found on April 5, 2016 along Waller Creek a day after she was reported to be missing.

Surveillance photos were released of a possible suspect that was later identified as Criner.

Authorities also said Criner was found burning items that may have belonged to Weiser.

Criner is not eligible for the death penalty because he was 17 at the time of the killing.

If convicted, the foster care runaway faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Weiser was 18 years old and a dance major from Portland, Oregon when she was murdered.

Police have said she was killed as she walked to her dormitory after leaving a rehearsal around 9:30 p.m. on April 3, 2016. Criner's lawyers say police arrested the wrong person.

According to FOX 7 in Austin, the judge presiding over the trial said a verdict must be reached by July 20.

