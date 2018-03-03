Capital murder victim's parents worried after learning of jail escape

SAN ANTONIO - Rene Blancas and his wife were overcome with anxiety and feared for their family's safety after learning that the man accused of fatally shooting their 3-year-old son had escaped Friday morning from the Bexar County Jail.

"The first thing to cross my mind is fear for my family. He was willing to do everything that he did, and he's in jail for capital murder. There's no telling what else he would do," Rene Blancas said.



Eric Trevino, 22, is one of the three capital murder suspects who escaped and were later captured.

Trevino is the accused gunman in the slaying of Rene Blancas Jr. on Nov. 4., police said.



The victim was shot in the back of the head while sitting in the backseat of his parent's car at the intersection of New Laredo Highway and Briggs Avenue, police said.



"I think about him almost every second, and just to bring all these emotions back all together, it's an emotional roller coaster," Blancas said.

Blancas said he is channeling all his emotions into action. He's now demanding accountability about the escape.

"Someone needs to be held accountable from the bottom all the way to the top," he said.

