Car bomb scare leads to arrests, body armor, weapons found in home, Blanco police say

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested in Blanco County Monday night following a report of a “possible car bomb” in Spring Branch.

The report caused concern from residents and forced Blanco police to issue a warning for people to stay out of the area.

Blanco police provided updates on the investigation Tuesday morning on the department’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Blanco police responded around 7 p.m. to the Lake of the Hills subdivision to assist a Bexar County deputy regarding a convicted felon who was believed to be in possession of weapons, narcotics and possibly an explosive device.

As officers arrived, they noticed the suspect in an SUV following another vehicle, attempting to leave the scene. Officers stopped both vehicles and questioned the drivers.

The first driver, identified as Rachel Wilson, was arrested by Blanco officers on outstanding warrants.

Officers and a police K-9 searched the vehicle and discovered almost 5 grams of methamphetamine, Blanco police said.

Wilson was charged with felony drug possession and taken into custody.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Jimmy Lower, who was also arrested.

Police searched his vehicle and located methamphetamine and weapons.

Officers also discovered a piece of military equipment in the vehicle, immediately stopped the search and requested the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad.

The bomb squad determined the device was not a high-powered weapon but what was described as a “low power piece of military ordnance.”

A search warrant was issued for Lower’s home, where officers located body armor, more weapons and narcotics, Blanco police said.

Lower faces multiple charges and Blanco police will continue to investigate the case with federal authorities.

The Facebook post said additional charges could be filed and other individuals could be arrested.

