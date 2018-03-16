Man accused of breaking into 6 vehicles at North Side business arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a 38-year-old man accused of breaking into several customers’ vehicles at a North Side business.

On Feb. 18, a man, who police believe to be Juan Cuellar, was seen on video at the Option Transmission Service, located in the 1100 block of West Avenue, breaking into and burglarizing a customer’s vehicle that was under the care of the repair shop, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that Cuellar was also spotted in the video driving a 2007 Chevrolet that detectives later discovered had been stolen.

While under surveillance, SAPD officers observed Cuellar walk to the stolen Chevrolet and then back into his residence, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that detectives and officers were given a still frame from the video showing Cuellar, and one of the officers recognized him as someone he had dealt with in the past.

According to the affidavit, Cuellar was arrested on Wednesday after an SAPD detective found that he had been previously convicted twice for burglary of a vehicle.

Police said Cuellar is being charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle, three or more and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

