Car catches fire near firework stand, creating fiery display

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The occupants of a vehicle that caught near a firework stand Saturday escaped the fiery incident unharmed.

Firefighters said when they got to the firework stand at Interstate 35 south and West Loop 1604 south around 5 p.m., they found the wrecked car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters heard fireworks going off inside the building and said they forced their way inside to prevent the flames from spreading to other fireworks.

The cause of the car fire remains under investigation.

It's unclear how much damage was caused to the building.

