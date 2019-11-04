Car crashes into West Side business after head-on collision, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into a West Side business after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the Las Palmas Shopping Center in the 800 block of Castroville Road shortly before 3 p.m. to respond to the crash, a police spokesperson said.

A man driving an SUV was heading east when he crashed into a woman in a minivan heading west for an unknown reason, police said.

Police believe the man may have lost control of the SUV as it jumped a curb and crashed into the building.

The business was closed for the day and the police spokesperson said "it's very lucky" no injuries were reported in the crash.

