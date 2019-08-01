Car fire in parking garage forces evacuation of hotel

SAN ANTONIO - Guests were evacuated from a Northwest Side hotel early Thursday morning following a car fire in the hotel's parking garage.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at the Drury Inn & Suites near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.

According to police, smoke from a car fire on the second floor of the parking garage set off the hotel's alarm system, forcing the evacuation of the guests.

Early reports indicated a possible shooting at the hotel, but police say guests likely confused the sound of gunshots with tires popping.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine what caused the fire, but as of now they’re thinking the fire might be electrical in nature.

Shortly after 6 a.m. the guests were allowed back into the hotel. There were no reports of injuries.

