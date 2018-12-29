Car goes airborne on the Northeast side, sending one person to the hospital

San Antonio - A driver was traveling northbound on the frontage road of I-35 around 3:45 a.m.

That's when the driver lost control of his car, drove through a grassy median, went airborne and slammed into the wall of the southbound lanes of Loop 410, according to San Antonio Police.

Police arrested the driver, who was heavily intoxicated.

The passenger was taken to SAMMC with broken bones, and remains in serious condition.

The driver is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and intoxication assault.