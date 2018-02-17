Car strikes Houston Police vehicles while officers investigating fatal motorcycle crash

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to a report of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning.

Crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to the Gulf Freeway near El Dorado to the crash.

One car, described as a Kia Soul, then crashed into the officers' vehicles, spinning the cars upon impact, police said. The officers were inside the vehicles at the time. The officers were transported to an area hospital out of precaution, though they were walking and appeared to be OK, crews at the scene said.

The driver of the Soul was taken into custody and will be treated for his minor injuries. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The motorcycle crash involved one motorcycle rider who was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour when its driver ran into the back of a car, police said.

Police believe weather may have played a role in the crash, investigators said.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

