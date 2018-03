SAN ANTONIO - An emergency landing was made Thursday afternoon at Lackland Air Force Base.

Military officials said an Air Force reserve C-5M Super Galaxy cargo plane had to land suddenly due to a malfunction with its nose landing gear.

The plane was carrying 11 people who were returning from a training mission. No injuries have been reported.

A board of officers is investigating the mishap.

