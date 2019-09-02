Carjacker steals teen's vehicle at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the theft of a teenager's vehicle at gunpoint on the city's Northeast Side.

The incident occurred Aug. 16 at a Circle K convenience store in the 8700 block of Perrin Beitel Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the victim, a 17-year-old girl, was approached by a masked person with a gun who demanded her vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered, but the person who stole it fled on foot and has not been identified. A photo (seen above) of a person of interest has been released by police.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

