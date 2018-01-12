Carpet cleaner accused of stealing $22K wedding ring, pawning it for $80

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after authorities said he stole a valuable wedding ring while he was working for a carpet cleaning company at a home in west Houston.

Nickolaus Trammel Jones has been charged with felony theft. He was arrested in north Houston on Friday.

Jones took the ring from the homeowner's bathroom, deputies said.

The homeowner realized the ring was gone two days after Jones was in the house.

The ring was found at a pawn shop, where Jones sold the ring for $80, according to authorities.

The 2-carat ring is valued at $22,000.

Once the ring is released by the courts, it will be returned to the owner.

