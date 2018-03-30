Case of first-grader killed by Bexar County deputy goes to DA

SAN ANTONIO - The case of a 6-year-old Schertz boy who was shot to death by a Bexar County deputy now lies in the hands of the district attorney.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that officials had completed their investigation in the death of Kameron Prescott, the first-grader killed in December after a bullet fired by a deputy entered a mobile home and hit the boy in the abdomen.

Deputies had been running after 33-year-old Amanda Lenee Jones, a convicted felon who was attempting to break into homes off FM 78.

Jones was shot and killed.

Authorities with the Sheriff’s Office have said that deputies were unaware that Kameron was inside the mobile home.

