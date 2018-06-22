Cash, drugs, loaded handguns seized during arrest of 3 men

SAN ANTONIO - A large amount of cash, drugs and two loaded handguns were recovered during the arrest of three people, San Antonio police said.

Police recovered the items and made the arrests after spotting a suspicious car parked outside a motel along Interstate 35.

SAPD said officers connected the car and two of the suspects to a recent shooting. Police said one of the men was also wanted on several warrants.

After putting the men in custody, police discovered a large quantity of Xanax and marijuana, along with two loaded handguns.

Police said there were also various items of paraphernalia associated with the delivery and sale of illegal drugs.

One of the handguns was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in 2016, police said.

"Between the three arrested persons, the charges included felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of over two ounces of marijuana and two counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm," police said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.