Cash me outside girl Danielle Bregoli is coming to San Antonio next week, howbow dah?

SAN ANTONIO - The "cash me outside" girl, Danielle Bregoli, is scheduled to perform in San Antonio next week as the city celebrates Fiesta.

Bregoli, whose rap name is Bhad Bhabie, will perform at the Rock Box next Friday with Asian Doll. Tickets to the show start at $20 and a chance to meet Bregoli will cost fans $125.

The 15-year-old was nominated for Billboard's Top Rap Female Artist category on Tuesday alongside female rap stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The general consensus among people on Twitter was that the nomination was an insult to Minaj and Cardi.

"I have no hope for female rap anymore," one person wrote.

Perez Hilton called the awards show a joke, citing Bregoli's nomination as proof.

The @Billboard Music Awards is such a joke of an awards show! The Cash Me Ousside Girl was nominated for Top Rap Female artist! SERIOUSLY!!! https://t.co/rUgS8EqNol #bhadbhabie #BBMAs — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 17, 2018

Some San Antonians have voiced their interest in going to the show, while others said they won't be attending.

I wanna see Asian Doll in San Antonio but touring with cash me outside girl is a real deal breaker 😣😫 — ser aly (@stsmiles) April 3, 2018

Ok so the cash me outside girl is coming to San Antonio for a meet and greet 💀😂 honestly I am so curious it’s sad. — Megan Johnson (@baconnandmegs) March 22, 2018

