Castle Hills City Council denies church special use permit for property it already owns

SAN ANTONIO - The Castle Hills City Council on Tuesday denied a request for a special use permit for Wayside Chapel Evangelical Free Church to use a property it already owns for classroom and office space.

KSAT first reported on this story Monday, when church leaders said they may pursue legal action if the permit was denied.

The church located at Loop 410 and Northwest Military currently has several other properties under a special use permit that was granted in 2011.

The special use permit allows the church to be able to convert homes next to the church to classrooms or offices for church use.

In the presentation to the City Council, the church attorney said a denial would violate the church's rights through the Religious Land Use Act.

The City Council did not have any specific reasons to deny the application other than the belief that the church should have filed a new special use permit for that property.

The church already owns the home and 11 others on that block.

City members also have concerns about the plans the church has for the properties it owns. The church said annual contributions to the city are made to help offset the loss of property taxes.

