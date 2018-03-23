Castle Hills police waiting for autopsy in death of man found in ditch

SAN ANTONIO - Castle Hills police are waiting for an autopsy to determine what caused the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch.

A passerby called 911 around 2 a.m. Friday after noticing the body in a ditch near Loop 410 and Northwest Military Drive.

Officers at the scene said they initially thought the victim may have been hit by a car, but they quickly ruled that out after noticing the condition of his body.

"He did have some severe injuries to his face," Capt. Esteban Zuniga said. "But it was not indicative of auto-pedestrian-type injuries."

Officers at the scene said it appeared that someone had bashed in the man's face.

Zuniga said it's possible the man was the victim of a homicide or that he fell into the ditch, which is about 4 feet deep.

"We are waiting on an autopsy report, so we haven't ruled out anything," he said.

Police estimate that the man, who was about 50 years old, had been there for about three or four hours.

If it turns out to be a murder case, it would be rare for this relatively quiet city, located northwest of San Antonio.

"Right off the top of my head, I can't recall another incident," Zuniga said.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call the Castle Hills Police Department at 210-342-2341.

