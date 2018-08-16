City of Castroville issues boil-water notice for 2nd time in 3 weeks

SAN ANTONIO - The City of Castroville has issued a boil-water notice for the second time in less than three weeks after a main water line break Tuesday.

Officials shared the notice on the city's website and social media pages, urging residents to take safety precautions prior to consuming water in the area.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue the boil-water notice after a main water line break and reduced system pressure, officials said.

The city said children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria when consuming water for such uses as washing hands and/or face, brushing teeth, drinking water, etc.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," city officials said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes."

Officials said when it is no longer necessary to boil water, the city's public water system will notify its customers when it is safe for drinking or human consumption.

As an alternative to boiling water, residents can buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable source, officials said.

Tuesday's boil-water notice is the second warning for Castroville after officials issued the first one on July 28.

KSAT.com has requested a statement from Castroville Public Works but did not immediately hear back from them.

