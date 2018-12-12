Castroville police chief under county, city investigations surrounding involvement in arson case

CASTROVILLE, Texas - The Castroville police chief is on paid administrative leave as Bexar County officials investigate his possible involvement in an arson case.

The Castroville mayor made the announcement Tuesday during a council meeting.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating Castroville police Chief Chris Filline for possibly setting his own car on fire more than two years ago.

The city of Castroville is also conducting its own internal investigation.

On the morning of July 16, 2016, Fillines vehicle went up in flames outside of a Bexar County home about 15 minutes southeast of Castroville, Bexar county officials said.

Fillines will remain on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

An interim chief has been appointed.

“The city has recently learned that criminal charges may be brought before the Bexar County grand jury against the police chief and the animal control code compliance officer,” Mayor Tim Kelley said.

During a closed session, city officials also announced that an animal control code compliance officer is also being placed on paid administrative leave. They did not say if he was connected to the same event or is being investigated for something else.

