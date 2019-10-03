Cat napper: Volunteer goes viral in cutest photos ever

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary is enjoying a moment in the spotlight thanks to its favorite volunteer -- Terry.

"Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he'd like to brush cats," the Green Bay sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

Terry started showing up every day to help brush the cats, all of which are special needs and require extra attention, but it's his accidental naps that are garnering so much attention.

'BeeJay' the 26-pound-cat is up for adoption

The sanctuary loves it, writing, "He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don't mind - Cats need this!"

Safe Haven touts Terry as a wonderful volunteer and posted to Facebook Thursday saying $500 in donations have been made in Terry's name to the sanctuary since the photos of his cat naps were posted Tuesday.

A note from Safe Haven:

"We are a rescue for kitties with special needs that are at risk for euthanasia elsewhere. The kitties are rehabilitated here, in a cage-free sanctuary, and then made available for adoption. Kitties with special needs need a LOT of extra care, and have lots of medical bills. Your support means the world to us. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has donated in honor of Terry."

Check out Terry's cute cat naps below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.