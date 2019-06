U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass on Tuesday pulled a family of three from the Rio Grande River.

Two parents were pulled ashore before a 13-year-old boy was found underwater and unconsious.

Agents said he had been under water for more than a minute.

The family from Honduras was taken to a hospital and released. They are now being processed at Eagle Pass's South Station.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.