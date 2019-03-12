Caught on camera: Man accused of using stolen credits cards taken during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are on the lookout for a man accused of using stolen credit cards that were taken during a robbery.

Police posted surveillance photos Tuesday of the man on the department’s social media pages.

According to SAPD, the man used the stolen credit cards in the 4100 South New Braunfels, the 21400 block of East Southcross and at a store in the 2300 block of East Southcross.

Police said the aggravated robbery where the cards were stolen occurred last month.

Anyone with information on the man in the photos is asked to call SAPD robbery detectives at 210-207-0300.

