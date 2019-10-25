Caught on camera: Surveillance video shows moments before shooting at Southeast Side food mart

SAN ANTONIO - Newly released video shows the moment a masked man opened fire inside a Southeast Side food mart.

The shooting happened Oct. 10 at the A-Z Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard.

The surveillance video appears to show a man with dread locks holding one of the employees at gunpoint outside of the convenient store. A woman is seen getting away with the help of her mother, who is also an employee.

The man fired several rounds into the store before leaving the scene.

"Once the door swung open and I heard that first shot, my first reaction was to throw myself to the floor," Sammy Fonteboa said.

Fonteboa was working the register that night. He was shot in the back when he made an attempt to run.

"My kids need me ... and I can't just give up that fast," Fonteboa said, recalling the moments after he was shot.

San Antonio police are still searching for the gunman.

