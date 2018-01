SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday's icy winter storm brought about hazardous road conditions, prompting many of San Antonio's major employers to close up shop. But, home surveillance video shows not even the people who stayed home were safe from the icy conditions.

Texans showed off their sense of humor and creativity during the winter weather, sharing their #AyDiosFrio18 fails and wins.

Check out the videos shared with KSAT-12

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.