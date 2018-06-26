CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Squirrel commits felony by stealing doughnut from cop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - It's pretty brazen to steal something from a police officer, especially when it's a doughnut.

But that's what happened in Anchorage. An officer claims a squirrel stole the doughnut right out from under his nose, and the aftermath was caught on video.

The Anchorage Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page. It shows the point of view of someone walking through rows of parked police cars. The camera suddenly turns to show a squirrel with a whole douighnut in its mouth. The furry offender runs away when the officer approaches.

"Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude," the Facebook post reads.

It appears the squirrel got away with the crime.

See the video for yourself:

