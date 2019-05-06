CBP officers intercept meth load worth $3M at border

LAREDO, Texas - Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations intercepted a large methamphetamine load April 27, with an estimated street value of more than $3 million, the agency said.

CBP officials reported that an officer at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo referred a 2002 Freightliner tractor carrying a manifested shipment of marble stone for a second inspection.

CBP officers, with the help of a K-9 and a nonintrusive imaging system inspection, found 220.5 pounds of the alleged meth.

The seizure follows another large interception at the bridge.

“These back-to-back seizures of large quantities of methamphetamine graphically illustrate the reality of the narcotics threat our officers face on a daily basis,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “By seizing large loads like these, our officers are impacting the ability of transnational criminal organizations to operate and keeping our streets safer.”

The drugs and trailer were seized and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

