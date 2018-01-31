CBP officers seize $1.3M worth of cocaine, heroin in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge seized cocaine and heroin valued at $1.3 million during three seizures in a four-day period.

The most recent seizure took place on Sunday, when CBP officers found 61 pounds of cocaine inside a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by a 39-year-old man from Monterrey, Mexico, officials said.

On Saturday, CBP officers discovered 10 pounds of cocaine and 12 pounds of heroin inside a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by a 41-year-old man from Monterrey, officials said.

The third seizure happened Thursday, when CBP officers found 63 pounds of cocaine inside a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by a 60-year-old from Monterrey, officials said..

The drivers were arrested and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

