LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Monday seized a combination load of heroin and fentanyl at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo.

CBP officers and a K-9 team found 3.3 pounds of heroin and 3.7 pounds of fentanyl inside a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $192,400.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.