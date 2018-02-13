CBP officers seize $900,000 value of three different kinds of hard narcotics in Laredo

LAREDO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry stopped a triple threat over the weekend, seizing a load of three different kinds of hard narcotics worth a combined value of nearly $900,000, officials said.

On Saturday, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo enforced a secondary inspection on a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 41-year-old man from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Triple threat thwarted: #CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry seize poly-load of cocaine, meth, heroin valued at $900K. Details: https://t.co/hIhFWSsnyk pic.twitter.com/DwLnIjeZUI — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) February 13, 2018

During the secondary inspection, CBP officers combined their knowledge and experience with the canine team to locate the hard narcotics, officials said.

The CBP officers extracted seven packages containing a total of 16.75 pounds of alleged cocaine, eight packages containing a total of 19.38 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and nine packages containing a total of 21.82 pounds of alleged heroin, all hidden within the vehicle, officials said.

CBP officials said the narcotics combined are estimated to have a street value of $895,000.

"Seizing this significant load of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin this weekend underscores our commitment to preventing dangerous drugs from entering our country and our continued and vigilant pursuit of CBP’s border security mission," Alberto Flores, Port Director of Laredo Port of Entry, said in a news release.

The driver was arrested, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are currently investigating the case.

