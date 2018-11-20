CDC warns: Do not eat romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers not to eat romaine lettuce.

There is a multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) linked to romaine lettuce.

CDC officials are working with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials to determine the source of the outbreak. In the meantime, CDC officials say consumers should not eat any romaine lettuce, and retailers and restaurants should not serve any romaine lettuce.

Consumers and retailers should throw away romaine lettuce even if some of it has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. The advice includes all types of romaine lettuce including salad mixes that contain romaine.

Health officials say the E. coli outbreak has sickened 32 people in 11 states. People in Canada are also being warned to stay away from romaine lettuce.

The strain is different than the one linked to romaine lettuce earlier this year.

If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, CDC officials say you should write down what you ate before you got sick and contact your healthcare provider.

Go here for more information from the CDC.

