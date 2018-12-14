Celebrate Christmas 180 feet under

SAN ANTONIO - In the midst of the darkness, nature has created the perfect stage to celebrate Christmas underground.

During each weekend of December, you’ll hear a unique performance of Christmas tunes throughout Natural Bridge Caverns.

"The acoustical environment inside the cavern is really unique and amazing," said Matt Carr, operations manager of Natural Bridge Caverns.

The best-kept secret at the caverns is the jolly caver. Children will be able to share their list with Santa "Spelunker" Claus at the Trading Post and even enjoy s’mores at the Christmas Campfire.

The fun will continue each Saturday and Sunday during the month of December in benefit of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Don’t forget to bring a nonperishable food item to receive discounted admission.

Adults will receive $2 off and children $1 off a cavern tour ticket.

For hours and ticket information, visit www.naturalbridgecaverns.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.