Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch at SA Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Celebrate the special women in your life on Sunday with the San Antonio Zoo's Mother's Day brunch with the lions.

Guests will dine with Sarabi and her pride in Big Cat Valley form 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Moms will receive one complimentary mimosa along with the meal, which includes potatoes O'Brien, pancakes, frittatas and more.

Reservations are required for brunch and can be made online - here.

Tickets for brunch are $24.99 for anyone age 12 and over, and $19.99 for children ages 3 to 11.

Admission tickets to the zoo are required to attend the brunch but are not included with the purchase of a brunch ticket.

