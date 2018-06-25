Celebrities gather at Texas border to protest immigration policies

TORNILLO, Texas - Celebrities gathered at Tornillo on the El Paso-Juarez border Sunday to protest families being separated, part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to keep families together but has said the zero tolerance policy will remain.

Separar las familias es injusto y no debería ser defendido pic.twitter.com/0VA4AOqRJ5 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 25, 2018

Help @votolatino do imperative work to protect and serve our asylum seekers. I will match all donations up to $100k please RT https://t.co/hyUdxgmKcM pic.twitter.com/iOPhG5ldyx — sia (@Sia) June 24, 2018

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” Trump said at the executive order signing.

Today was a powerful day. No matter what your political stance may be, holding children in detention camps indefinitely is not the answer to solving the issue. When and How will they be reunited??!#stopseparatingfamilies pic.twitter.com/xLCT1baGbi — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) June 24, 2018

This issue of the more than 2,000 children who have already been separated from their families still stands, however.

“Those children will keep waiting in custody, with reunifications only happening once the parents' deportation proceedings are completed,” according to a CNN politics article.

Celebrities including Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson, Mira Sorvino, and Lena Dunham were seen protesting in Tornillo on Sunday.

Amber Heard, Constance Wu and Joshua Jacskson stand on a wall blocking them from Tornillo tent city where children have been separated from their parents while seeking asylum. #EndFamilyDetention pic.twitter.com/8k4CSamm7E — Jeremy Symons (@JeSymons) June 24, 2018

I’ll be live on @MSNBC in a couple of minutes at the border tune in to see whats happening at the rally to #KeepFamiliesTogether #EndFamilyDetention #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/qH9wNj9nw1 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) June 24, 2018

Laws are meant to protect and defend our rights 2 liberty & justice, not destroy them. Thnx to all who continue to speak up and fight 4 the principles that did make this country great pic.twitter.com/GWHY9bcP5M — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 24, 2018

