Celebrities gather at Texas border to protest immigration policies

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

TORNILLO, Texas - Celebrities gathered at Tornillo on the El Paso-Juarez border Sunday to protest families being separated, part of the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy.

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to keep families together but has said the zero tolerance policy will remain.

“I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated,” Trump said at the executive order signing. 

This issue of the more than 2,000 children who have already been separated from their families still stands, however.

“Those children will keep waiting in custody, with reunifications only happening once the parents' deportation proceedings are completed,” according to a CNN politics article.

Celebrities including Amber Heard, Joshua Jackson, Mira Sorvino, and Lena Dunham were seen protesting in Tornillo on Sunday.

