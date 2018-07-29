Cenotaph relocation sparks protest with heated debate

SAN ANTONIO - For several months, the city of San Antonio has been drafting a master plan that could completely change Alamo Plaza. The revitalization effort has sparked controversy since relocating the Cenotaph is a part of the plan.

A protest was held Saturday over the possible move.

The plan would include moving the Cenotaph 500 feet south of where it is now, and though that doesn't seem like that big of a deal to some, to others, it is a sign of disrespect to the Alamo defenders.

The Cenotaph, given the name “the spirit of sacrifice,” was built in 1939 as a memorial to those who fought during the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

The protest with people from both sides of the relocating argument gave those individuals a time to reflect on history while presenting their views on why the Cenotaph should or should not be moved.

Another issue of concern is the possible damage to the 60-foot monument during the move.

