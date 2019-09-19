Changes continue brewing for South San ISD

SAN ANTONIO - Things continue to get shuffled around when it comes to the South San Antonio Independent School District.

The school board was set to fill three seats left vacant following some sudden resignations earlier this month. Only two have been filled so far.

The district started taking applications for single-member districts 1, 2 and 7 last week.

On Wednesday, the board decided to extend the search for District 1 until next week.

Kevin Roscoe was chosen to fill the District 2 seat and Stacey Estrada was tapped to serve for District 7. The selected people will serve until November 2020, the district said.

Superintendent Alexandro Flores also resigned earlier this month. An interim superintendent has been appointed.

