Changes proposed to city's Paid Sick Leave Ordinance

SAN ANTONIO - Moves are being made in hopes of saving the city's Paid Sick Leave Ordinance.

A lawsuit led to pushing the ordinance back from starting in August to December.

The delay allowed the city to make some changes.

A special city commission Tuesday suggested the changes start with the name of the ordinance.

The commission wants the ordinance to be called San Antonio's Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance. Another key change would involve creating a one-size-fits-all approach.

Instead of catering to companies of different sizes, any employee would be able to accrue a minimum of 56 hours of leave per year.

The delay for implementation reserved for businesses with five employees or fewer would no longer exist. All businesses would have to start at the same time.

These are only proposed changes to the ordinance.

Two meetings for public input will be held on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25.

The City Council would then vote on the proposed changes.

