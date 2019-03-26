Charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett are dropped, TMZ reports

More than a dozen felony charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

The news site reported that the 16 felony charges against the Empire actor were dropped in exchange for the surrender of his $10,000 bond and agreement to do community service.

Smollett's lawyers confirmed to TMZ that the charges had been dismissed and released a statement that read, in part: "Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong."

According to TMZ, the agreement came after prosecutors found issues with the check allegedly used to pay two siblings who helped orchestrate the attack. While Chicago police said that the $3,500 check was payment for their role in the attack, the money was for physical training, TMZ reported.

Prosecutors also discovered issues with the letter which Smollett purported to have received prior to the attack, according to the TMZ report.

