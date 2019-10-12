Charges dismissed against ex-BCSO deputy accused of challenging inmate to fight

SAN ANTONIO - Charges against a former Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention deputy have been dropped, according to online court records.

In September 2018, Ta-Vian Ra Shaun Gloeckler was arrested and charged with official oppression and assault causing bodily injury for allegedly challenging an inmate to fight, which was caught on jail cameras.

PREVIOUS REPORT: BCSO: Deputy challenges inmate to fight, loses, then is charged for it

An offense report stated that jail surveillance video showed Gloeckler approach the inmate as he was packing his things and punch the inmate in the face repeatedly. The inmate told authorities he picked Gloeckler up, slammed him on the floor and held him there until he tapped out.

It is unclear why the charges against Gloeckler were dismissed.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Gloeckler won't be serving as a peace officer.

"From the time I personally arrested Mr. Gloeckler until now, I've always believed he is unfit to wear a badge. The prosecution's choice to force him to surrender his license assures he won't wear a badge again," Salazar said.

