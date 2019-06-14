Chase involving minors ends in crash into Castle Hills apartment complex

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - A vehicle chase involving minors ended when the car crashed into an apartment complex in Castle Hills, authorities said Friday.

The chase and crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, Castle Hills officers had pulled up to the vehicle after seeing it with its lights off and attempted to pull the car over. That's when, police said, the car sped off, shortly before crashing into a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the driver fled on foot following the crash. Two passengers, roughly 13 or 14 years old, were inside the car and were detained before finally being released to their parents.

Police did not say if the driver of the vehicle had been located or if anyone will be facing any charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the Castle Hills Police Department, Castle Hills Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said the investigation into the chase and crash is ongoing.

