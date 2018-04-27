Chase involving theft suspect ends in four-vehicle crash in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A theft suspect led Bexar County sheriff's deputies on a chase in Northeast Bexar County on Friday before he rolled his vehicle and caused a crash involving three other vehicles, officials said.

Deputies said they were responding to a theft call around 9 a.m. when the man sped off in his vehicle.

The man led deputies on a chase until he ran a red light at the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl and Walzem roads, hit a car, rolled over and caused two other cars to crash, officials said.

The suspect climbed out of the car and took off running, but was captured by deputies and arrested, officials said.

