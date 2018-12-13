News

Check out beauty of downtown San Antonio during the holidays.

KSAT 12 photojournalist captures amazing photos of holiday lights

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist, Tim Stewart - Videographer

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown San Antonio is beautiful this time of year.

That beauty has led to a tradition for one of our photojournalists. 

For a dozen years or more, Tim Stewart has been taking photos of the Christmas trees and lights along the river and throughout downtown.

This year is no exception, and we wanted to share some of his photos with you.

Stewart says one of his favorite things to shoot every year is at the Arneson River Theater.

The bridge there is named after San Antonio legend Rosita Fernandez, and her grandson, Mario Orellana, also works at KSAT.

Stewart first met Fernandez over a decade ago, in an interview for a story he did with Jessie Degollado. Since then, Rosita's Bridge has been a must-shoot for him. 

What is your favorite place to take Christmas photos at?

