Check your medicine cabinets: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration has announced.

The public can dispose of any unused, unwanted prescription medications at one of 5,000 collection sites, including 300 locations in Texas.

"Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, eclipsing deaths from motor vehicle crashes or firearms. The majority of prescription drug abusers report that they obtain their drugs from friends and family, including from the home medicine cabinet," the DEA said in a statement.

Collection sites will be set up at the following locations:

Alamo Heights Police Department - 6116 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Bandera City Hall - 511 Main St., Bandera, Texas 78003

Boerne Police Department - 124 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

Bulverde City Hall - 30360 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, Texas 78163

Cibolo Police Department - 162 Loop 539 E., Cibolo, Texas 78108

Comal County Sheriff's Office - 160 Oak Dr., New Braunfels, Texas 78132

Comal County Spring Branch Fire Station – 353 Rodeo Drive, Spring Branch, Texas 78070

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - 2617 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin, Texas 78155

H-E-B Store #10 - 2130 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78228

H-E-B Store #13 - 4100 S. New Braunfels, Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78223

H-E-B Store #27 - 8219 Marbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78227

H-E-B Store #32 - 9838 Loop 1604, San Antonio, Texas 78249

H-E-B Store #36 - 6818 S. Zarzamora St., San Antonio, Texas 78224

Headwaters at the Comal - 333 E. Klingerman, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Hollywood Park Police Department - 2 Mecca Drive, Hollywood Park, Texas 78232

Hondo Police Department - 1101 16th St., Hondo, Texas 78861

Jourdanton Police Department - 1604 TX-97, Jourdanton, Texas 78026

Kerrville Police Department – 429 Sidney Baker, Kerrville, Texas 78028

Lakehills Library - 7200 FM 1283, Lakehills, Texas 78063

Live Oak Police Department - 8022 Shin Oak, Live Oak, Texas 78233

Schertz Police Department - 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, Texas 78154

Shavano Park Police Department - 900 Saddletree Ct., Shavano Park, Texas 78231

Texas A&M - One University Way, San Antonio, Texas 78224

Windcrest Police Department – 8601 Midcrown, Windcrest, Texas 78239

Young Men's Leadership Academy, SAISD - 415 Gabriel, San Antonio, Texas 78202

Collection sites across the nation can be found online here. Officials said the site is being updated with new take-back locations.

Copyright 2016 by KSAT - All rights reserved.