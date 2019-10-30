Cheers! Alcohol now available with Walmart's grocery pickup program

SAN ANTONIO - Walmart is toasting to a new milestone with its grocery pickup program: the addition of alcohol.

Customers can now choose from a large selection of wine and beer when ordering through the retail giant's grocery pickup service.

"Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That's something worth raising a glass to," said Senior Vice President of Digital Operations Tom Ward.

El Paso Walmart to reopen with permanent memorial in the works

Participating locations in San Antonio and the surrounding area include:

· 7239 Sw Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78242

· 8923 W Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245

· 5555 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

· 11210 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

· 1603 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213

· 1216 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028

· 16503 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

· 1209 S Interstate 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

· 1381 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

· 1435 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

· 1515 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

· 1430 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209

· 6703 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254

· 305 Singing Oaks, Spring Branch, TX 78070

· 6102 Fm 3009, Schertz, TX 78154

· 510 Kitty Hawk Rd., Universal City, TX 78148

· 602 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo, TX 78108

· 12639 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78231

· 8030 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250

· 9005 Fm 1560 N, San Antonio, TX 78254

· 305 10Th Street, Floresville, TX 78114

· 2151 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton, TX 78064

· 550 South 123 Bypass, Seguin, TX 78155

· 2100 Se Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78220

· 10781 Toepperwein Road, Converse, TX 78109

· 8315 Fm 78, Converse, TX 78109

· 3302 Se Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223

Customers will be required to show a valid ID at the time of pickup that verifies they're at least 21 years old before receiving alcohol.

Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes as backlash spreads

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.