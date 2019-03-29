News

Cheesecake Factory giving away free $25 reward on April Fools' Day -- no joke

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The Cheesecake Factory is giving away $250,000 worth of rewards for free on April Fools' Day. Seriously.

The first 10,000 people to complete the three necessary steps will receive a $25 reward to use on a DoorDash delivery from participating Cheesecake Factory stores, valid on orders placed Monday through April 7.

Learn how to claim your free $25 reward - here.

Be ready to claim the offer at 3 p.m. on your DoorDash app or by visiting DoorDash.com.

You must be logged in to your account on DoorDash in order to claim the $25 reward.

Once 10,000 rewards have been given away, the promotion will end.

