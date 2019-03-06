Chick-fil-A selling cod sandwiches for Lent

SAN ANTONIO - Chick-fil-A is bringing back its fish sandwich just in time for Lent.

Beginning Wednesday, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will sell cod sandwiches. They will be sold through April 20.

According to a news release from the fast-food chicken chain, patrons can purchase the sandwich, the deluxe fish sandwich, or two- and three-count fish entrees. The meals are served with waffle fries.

Be sure to call your local Chick-fil-A to see if it is participating before making the drive.

